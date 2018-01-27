Isaiah Thomas: 'There's no bad blood between me and Kevin Love'

Isaiah Thomas denied any sort of rift between himself and fellow Cleveland Cavaliers teammate Kevin Love.

"There's no bad blood between me and Kevin Love," Thomas said when questioned by reporters at practice on Saturday.

Thomas addressed the rumors regarding Love's sickness and early departure from a recent game against the San Antonio Spurs.

During a Cavs team meeting, it was reported that Thomas called out Love for faking the illness.

The Cleveland Cavaliers held an emotional team meeting prior to Monday’s practice, where several players challenged the legitimacy of Kevin Love leaving OKC loss on Saturday ill and missing Sunday’s practice, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 23, 2018

Thomas cleared up the speculation.

"I didn't call him out," Thomas said. "I asked him why wasn't he at the game during the game supporting his teammates. And then after the game, I didn't ask him because he wasn't there. So I was seeing where he was."

He said he only approached Love. He never questioned the validity.

"We go back to fifth and sixth grade," Thomas added.

Kevin Love and Isaiah Thomas were AAU teammates and close friends at 16 years old. Love looks WAY older than 16; Isaiah looks WAY younger. ?? pic.twitter.com/E03dongjU4 — Alex Kennedy (@AlexKennedyNBA) September 25, 2017

More questions arose during an awkward play from Friday night's win against the Pacers.

Love grabbed a rebound and seemingly bent over and placed the ball directly in Thomas' hands.

This will now be a season-long “Kevin Love fed up” thread.



Here is Love petty handing the ball to Isaiah after Thomas goes for the same rebound



(via @skalakattack & @AnthonyG729 ) pic.twitter.com/2p55rYy4St — Rob Perez (@World_Wide_Wob) January 27, 2018

During the interview with media, Thomas was asked if there was anything more to that bizaare hand-off.

"And you see i was smiling right after," Thomas said jokingly.

He said any speculation of beef with Love is inaccurate.

