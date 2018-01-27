Cavs guard Dwyane Wade mourns loss of 'father figure' sports agent

Cleveland Cavaliers star Dwyane Wade missed Friday night's game because of a personal matter. Turns out, his absence was because his agent, who he considered a "father fighter" passed away.

Wade posted a heartfelt message on Instagram honoring Henry Thomas.

"I was a young 21 when we met and i needed a Man’s love," Wade wrote.

He added, "I hate saying my “agent” because you have always been way more than that to me."

Thomas was a representative from CAA, according to Sports Illustrated.

Coach Lue said a timetable for Wade's return to the lineup has not been determined.

Coach Lue says Dwyane Wade who was excused for a personal matter this AM at shoot around, WILL NOT be available tonight vs #Pacers. No timetable set on his return.



Lue says he spoke to Jose in regards to staying ready w/ Channing expected to get PT. #Cavs — Allie Clifton (@FSOAllieOop) January 26, 2018

