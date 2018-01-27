Cavs guard Dwyane Wade mourns loss of 'father figure' sports age - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Cavs guard Dwyane Wade mourns loss of 'father figure' sports agent

Posted by Chris Anderson, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Wade and Thomas in 2016 (Source: AP Images) Wade and Thomas in 2016 (Source: AP Images)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

Cleveland Cavaliers star Dwyane Wade missed Friday night's game because of a personal matter. Turns out, his absence was because his agent, who he considered a "father fighter" passed away.

Wade posted a heartfelt message on Instagram honoring Henry Thomas.

A post shared by dwyanewade (@dwyanewade) on

"I was a young 21 when we met and i needed a Man’s love," Wade wrote.

He added, "I hate saying my “agent” because you have always been way more than that to me."

Thomas was a representative from CAA, according to Sports Illustrated.

Coach Lue said a timetable for Wade's return to the lineup has not been determined.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly