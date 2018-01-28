Marlboro Township Police: Rape suspect arrested by Alliance Police

Marlboro Township Police Chief Ron Devies said that a suspect wanted for rape was apprehended in Alliance early Sunday morning.

Police say Larry Barker Jr. was found along the Mahoning River and arrested by Alliance Police around 9 a.m. Marlboro Township Police have him in custody, where Barker will be questioned and booked into the Stark County Jail. He is being held for one count of rape, a first degree felony.

Chief Devies says that they expect more charges to be filed.

Barker, 46, is accusing of raping a child multiple times over the past five years. Police tried to pull him over on Friday, but he took off. Police then tried to trace his cell phone, and even brought out search dogs, but couldn't find him.

They put out an alert late Friday, hoping to gather tips from the public and make sure other departments were aware he was wanted, and that he had a history of violence.

Marlboro Township Police thanked Alliance Police for their help, and also thanked the Portage and Stark County Sheriff, the Smith Township Police, and the public for calling in tips and information.

