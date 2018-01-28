East Cleveland firefighters battling blaze at dollar store

No injuries have been reported at this time. (Source: WOIO)

Firefighters with the East Cleveland Fire Department are currently battling a blaze at the Dollar General store on the corner of Euclid Avenue and Eddy Road.

ECFD fighting commercial building fire at dollar general at Euclid & Eddy — East Cleveland Fire (@ECFD500) January 28, 2018

The fire started around 9:15 a.m.

Multiple fire departments were called in to assist.

Crews are still on scene working to put out the fire.

No injuries have been reported at this time, and it is unknown if anyone was inside when the fire broke out.

