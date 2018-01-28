Elyria man threatens toddler, step-father with knife after dispute over money

Elyria Police arrested a man who allegedly threatened another man and his 3-year-old step-son during a dispute over money.

The incident happened on January 25, at a home in the 200 block of Harrison Street.

Police were called to the home around 7:30 p.m., after the victim called police to report a man threatened to kill everyone in the home.

In a police report, the suspect, identified as 36-year-old Daniel L. Scott Jr., confronted the victim at the home, saying he owned him $180.

The victim said he didn't owe Scott any money, and that is when Scott put a knife to the victim's stomach, and threatened to kill him. Scott was asked to leave.

Then, according to the report, Scott held the knife to the throat of a 3-year-old boy, the victim's step-son.

Scott then fled the home. When police arrived, they saw him coming out from behind a neighboring house. Police said he had something in his hand and had to hold him at gunpoint until it was secure and he was placed in handcuffs. Police say Scott was intoxicated, and they could smell alcohol on his breath.

Two other witnesses were inside the home during the incident and were able to confirm the victim's story, and Scott was taken to the Lorain County Jail.

Scott has been charged with two counts of aggravated menacing. He pleaded not guilty and is out on a $2,500 bond. His next court date is February 9th.

