Man and woman face felony charges after stabbing, death at Olmsted Township bar

Two people are in custody after a 28-year-old man was found dead following a stabbing and a bar fight at the Falls Lounge.

Stacey Reed, 45, has been charged with felonious assault, aggravated burglary and attempted aggravated burglary.

Joseph Veselenik Jr., 37, was charged with complicity to attempted aggravated murder, complicity to commit felonious assault and complicity to commit aggravated burglary, according to Olmsted Township police.

The lounge, which is located near the intersection of Stearns Road and Bagley Road, was surrounded with police just before 1 a.m. Saturday after 911 callers reported seeing a large fight involving at least eight people. A separate caller to 911 said a masked individual came in and stabbed the bartender.

Upon entering the bar, officers encountered a female victim who was stabbed and transported to Southwest General Health Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Reed was taken to UH St. John Medical Center and was arrested after being released from the hospital.

Frank Castrucci, 28, of North Olmsted, was identified as the man who died following the unrest, but police -- citing an ongoing investigation -- have neither determined his role in the incident nor have they released his cause of death.

The Cuyahoga County medical examiner's office will determine his cause of death.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.