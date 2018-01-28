Massillon police investigating suspected murder-suicide following SWAT standoff

A suspected murder ended with a SWAT standoff and a reported suicide early Sunday morning in Massillon.

According to police, officers rushed to the 400 block of 24th Street NW Saturday night after resident Kristina Woods told dispatchers that her husband had been shot while standing in front of a detached building to the rear of their residence.

Officers arrived on scene and discovered Dustin S. Woods, 33, laying on the ground from a gunshot wound to the head.

Police learned that the detached building was the residence of William M. McCullough, who was still inside.

The Canton Regional SWAT Cooperative responded to the scene with officers opening a dialogue with McCullough.

After an hours-long standoff, a single gunshot wound was heard from inside the residence.

McCullough was found shot but still breathing

Both men were rushed to area hospitals and died from their injuries.

Detectives are still gathering information and the investigation is ongoing.

