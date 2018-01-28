Aimee Mann, performing in Cleveland tonight, wins Grammy for Best Folk Album

Singer-songwriter Aimee Mann won the Grammy for Best Folk Album on Sunday. (Source: AP Images)

Singer-songwriter Aimee Mann, who happens to be performing tonight in Cleveland, just won a Grammy for Best Folk Album.

The album, "Mental Illness," released last March, was described by Mann as her "saddest, slowest and most acoustic" album to date, according to Wikipedia.

The artist will perform to a sold out-crowd Sunday at the Music Box Supper Club, located on the west bank of the Flats.

The former front woman of 'Til Tuesday, Mann gained her first claim to fame in 1985 with the hit "Voices Carry."

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.