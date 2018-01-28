Elderly man dies in fire on Cleveland's West side; second victim rescued by neighbors

A Cleveland man is dead after a fire broke at his West side home late Saturday evening.

According to the Cleveland Fire Department, the 80-year-old man was found in critical condition with severe burns on the first floor of the West 150th Street residence.

A woman was also inside the home, but was rescued by neighbors.

The elderly man died at MetroHealth hospital early Sunday morning.

The fire was contained to the first floor, and was quickly extinguished.

Functional smoke detectors were found in the home.

The identities of both victims have not been released, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

