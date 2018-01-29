Northeast Ohio weather: More temperature swings

From Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak:
The lake effect machine has finally turned off for now. It could be a cold evening out there since the clouds will break up briefly. The clouds will increase again overnight. This will allow the temperatures to rise as we head into morning as a warmer air mass builds in. Tomorrow will be warmer and very windy with winds out of the south and southwest. Winds could gust to 40 mph at times. Temperatures will sneak well into the 40s. The next big front will track through later Thursday. The latest data is indicating a light wintry mix consisting of a little rain, sleet, or snow Wednesday night and through Thursday. The next arctic shot of air arrives Thursday night.
Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.
1717 E. 12th Street
Cleveland, OH 44114
(216) 771-1943
publicfile@woio.com
(216) 367-7535EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.