Northeast Ohio weather: More temperature swings

From Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak:

The lake effect machine has finally turned off for now. It could be a cold evening out there since the clouds will break up briefly. The clouds will increase again overnight. This will allow the temperatures to rise as we head into morning as a warmer air mass builds in. Tomorrow will be warmer and very windy with winds out of the south and southwest. Winds could gust to 40 mph at times. Temperatures will sneak well into the 40s. The next big front will track through later Thursday. The latest data is indicating a light wintry mix consisting of a little rain, sleet, or snow Wednesday night and through Thursday. The next arctic shot of air arrives Thursday night.