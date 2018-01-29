Northeast Ohio weather: Snow likely this afternoon!

From Meteorologist Samantha Roberts:

Weather Set-Up:

An upper level disturbance combined with an intrusion of cold air will facilitate the development of light snow and lake effect snow today and tonight. High pressure will move over the Ohio Valley Tuesday into Wednesday. Our next cold front will drop in Thursday.

Short Term Forecast:

Good morning! We're waking up to dry weather today. Snow showers will be moving in as the day goes on. Expect snow in Cleveland by mid-to-late afternoon. Today will also be chillier than recent days.

9:00 AM: 31°, Noon: 32°, 5:00 PM: 29°

As far as this impacting the evening drive, I think the first half an inch to an inch will melt. After all, it's been quite warm recently. However, as the evening progresses, we may begin to see some slick spots out there.

Expect a general 1" – 3" for most of NE Ohio. Lakeshore locations, especially on the East Side, will be looking at 3" – 5". Isolated higher totals are possible in the Primary Snow Belt.

Snow showers will continue into the night. Overnight lows will fall into the upper teens.

Cold air will continue to stream in through the overnight hours. With open water across the central basin of Lake Erie, I do expect lake effect snow showers and squalls tonight and even into tomorrow. Since this is lake effect, it won't be as widespread as what moves through today.

All snow should come to an end late Tuesday night.

Warming By Mid-Week:

It is going to be a chilly start to the work week, but we should warm up a bit by Wednesday.

Tuesday's high: 24°

Wednesday's high: 43°

End Of The Work Week Snow:

Our next cold front will move in on Thursday, bringing with it our next chance for precipitation. Models indicate that we'll begin things with a wintry mix of rain and snow on Wednesday night and we'll change over to all snow on Thursday.

Some light lake effect snow may linger into Friday.

Weekend Outlook:

Saturday's high: 28° with cloudy skies

Sunday's high: 32° with snow showers