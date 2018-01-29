Rally planned at John Adams High School for missing Cleveland teen

Police are looking for a 17-year-old Cleveland teen who has been missing for nearly a week.

According to the Cleveland Police Department, Daniel Peterson was last seen when his mother took him to school at John Adams High School around 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 23.

He was last seen wearing a cream-colored hooded sweatshirt, black Levi jeans, a maroon shirt with the John Adams High School logo on it, and caramel and blue Timberland boots.

Daniel is African-American and is described as being 6 feet 1 inch tall, weighs 230 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

If anybody has information regarding Daniel's location, please contact the Cleveland Police Department.

This story will be updated.

