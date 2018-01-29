Police investigate 2 shootings just minutes apart on Cleveland's west side

Two separate shootings that took place less than 15 minutes apart on the west side are being investigating by Cleveland police.

According to Cleveland police, officers first responded to investigate at West 56th Street and Clark Avenue after a 19-year-old man arrived via private transportation to MetroHealth Hospital with a gunshot wound to the head. Police say he was in stable condition.

Approximately 10 minutes later, a 29-year-old man was found shot in the stomach five times near the intersection of West 41st Street and Freas Avenue. The man was rushed to MetroHealth Hospital in unknown condition.

The two shooting locations are about a mile away from each other.

Police are working to determine if the two shootings are related.

