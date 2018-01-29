'Celebrity Big Brother' cast includes Youngstown native Omarosa - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

'Celebrity Big Brother' cast includes Youngstown native Omarosa Manigault

Posted by Chris Anderson, Digital Content Producer
(Source: AP Images) (Source: AP Images)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

The cast of the first-ever "Celebrity Big Brother" series has been announced.

CBS unveiled the cast of the reality show's newest season in a commercial that aired during Sunday night's Grammy Awards ceremony.

Omarosa Manigault Newman, who most recently worked as an adviser to President Donald Trump, will be joining the cast.

The rest of the cast includes: 

  • Ariadna Gutiérrez - Actress, model
  • Brandi Lynn Glanville - Television personality
  • Chuck Liddell - Retired UFC fighter
  • James Maslow - Actor, musician
  • Keshia Knight Pulliam - Actress
  • Marissa Jaret Winokur - Actress
  • Mark McGrath - Musician
  • Metta World Peace - Former professional basketball player
  • Omarosa Manigault Newman - Television personality
  • Ross Mathews - Television personality
  • Shannon Elizabeth - Actress

The series premieres on Wednesday, Feb. 7 at 8 p.m. on CBS.

