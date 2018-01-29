'Celebrity Big Brother' cast includes Youngstown native Omarosa Manigault

The cast of the first-ever "Celebrity Big Brother" series has been announced.

CBS unveiled the cast of the reality show's newest season in a commercial that aired during Sunday night's Grammy Awards ceremony.

Omarosa Manigault Newman, who most recently worked as an adviser to President Donald Trump, will be joining the cast.

The rest of the cast includes:

Ariadna Gutiérrez - Actress, model

Brandi Lynn Glanville - Television personality

Chuck Liddell - Retired UFC fighter

James Maslow - Actor, musician

Keshia Knight Pulliam - Actress

Marissa Jaret Winokur - Actress

Mark McGrath - Musician

Metta World Peace - Former professional basketball player

Ross Mathews - Television personality

Shannon Elizabeth - Actress

You've been asking, guessing and waiting. NOW... Meet your Celebrity Big Brother Houseguests! #BBCeleb pic.twitter.com/JqLWfvKjGX — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) January 29, 2018

The series premieres on Wednesday, Feb. 7 at 8 p.m. on CBS.

