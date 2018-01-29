Panera Bread issues cream cheese recall over listeria scare

Panera Bread has issued a recall for their cream cheese products over fears of listeria contamination.

According to CNN, the bakery cafe chain issued the voluntary recall "out of an abundance of caution" when one of its cream cheese products showed a positive result for Listeria monocytogenes bacteria.

The recall applies to all 2-ounce and 8-ounce cream cheese products with an expiration date on or before April 2, 2018.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, approximately 1,600 people become infected with listeria each year, and about 260 of those infected die.

Listeria can also cause problems with women's pregnancies. Pregnant women are 10 times more likely to become infected that other people. The bacteria can cause miscarriages, stillbirths, birth defects, and premature labor.

