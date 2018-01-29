4+ inches of snow possible for parts of Northeast Ohio

Snow accumulation in the forecast for Northeast Ohio has prompted a winter weather advisory beginning Monday and continuing into Tuesday morning.

Early traces of snow will arrive along the I-75 corridor Monday morning and spread through Northeast Ohio and areas east in the afternoon.

The snow belt can see 4 inches or more by the time the snow system moves from the area.

To prepare for the potential snow accumulation, the Ohio Department of Transportation has deployed salt and plow trucks to pre-treat the roads.

Winter returns. We have 65 crews out right now ahead of the snow. Remember, even with crews out, roads can quickly become snow covered during heavy snowfall. Please give our crews plenty of room to work and check OHGO for updated travel information. #ODOTwinter pic.twitter.com/A7JWYjBSl2 — Ohio Dept of Transportation (@ODOT_Statewide) January 29, 2018

