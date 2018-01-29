Stargazers prepare for super blue blood moon eclipse

A rare lunar event will be visible in Northeast Ohio on Wednesday night.

The second and final supermoon of the year will be in the skies on Jan. 31. A supermoon occurs when the full moon is at the closet point on the path around the earth.

The super moon will also be a blue moon, which is the second full moon of the month.

What do you get when you have a supermoon, which also happens to be the 2nd full Moon of the month, passing through Earth’s shadow during a total lunar eclipse? A Super Blue Blood Moon! Catch this lunar trifecta coming our way on Jan. 31: https://t.co/iPfq9g9iRk pic.twitter.com/CvGfpTsA0C — NASA (@NASA) January 29, 2018

To round the uncommon celestial event out, NASA experts say there's also going to be a lunar eclipse of the super blue blood moon. Unfortunately for aspiring astronomers in Northeast Ohio, the lunar eclipse will begin before dawn with the moon low on the horizon.

A lunar eclipse occurs when the earth casts a partial shadow on the moon.

The last time a super blue blood moon lunar eclipse occurred was in 1982. The last time one was visible in North America was in 1866!

