Suspects' first court appearance becomes heated in front of murder victim's family

The man and woman facing felony charges in connection to a deadly stabbing at the Falls Lounge in Olmsted Township appeared for arraignment Monday morning.

Stacey Reed, 45, was arraigned on charges including felonious assault, attempted murder, and attempted aggravated burglary.

Joseph Veselenik, Jr., 37, was charged with complicity to attempted aggravated murder, complicity to commit felonious assault and complicity to commit aggravated burglary.

Police say that Reed entered Falls Lounge, which is located near the intersection of Stearns Road and Bagley Road, around 1 a.m. Saturday. She was armed with a knife and wearing a bandana that covered her face. She then stabbed a bartender in the abdomen and sliced her face. The woman was transported to Southwest General Health Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Following the assault on the bartender, a fight at the lounge ensued and resulted in the death of Frank Castrucci, 28, of North Olmsted.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's office has not determined Castrucci's cause of death, but both suspects have been charged in connection to his murder.

During the arraignment, Castrucci's father interrupted the hearing on several occasions with profane language. He requested from the judge that she does not set a bond for the two suspects.

"Don't let her out," said Castrucci's father.

Hollie Castrucci, the victim's step-mother, also spoke during the arraignment. She described the suspect's relationship with the victim.

"This has been ongoing and she's nothing but trouble and trash and our son is dead," said Hollie.

Reed and Veselenik are both being held on $1 million bond. There next court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 2 in Cuyahoga County.

