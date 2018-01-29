Northeast Ohio weather timeline: Extra drive time needed to and from work some days this week

These are the days this week you may need extra time to and from work because of winter weather. Snow accumulation in the forecast for Northeast Ohio has prompted a winter weather advisory beginning Monday and continuing into Tuesday morning.

After a respite from snow and bitter cold, it's back to winter weather this week. (Although this should not come as a surprise to you. It is, after all, only late-January.)

Monday evening's commute:

The first round of winter weather will occur Monday. Snow will be moving in from the west through the afternoon.

There may be pockets of moderate snow, which will lead to visibility issues on the evening commute. Since it's been so warm lately, it may not immediately coat the roads. But as the evening progresses we could have some issues out there. Be careful traveling Monday evening.

Tuesday morning's commute:

During Tuesday morning's commute, expect some lingering lake effect snow.

Wednesday's all day commute:

Northeast Ohio will get a break from the snow Wednesday.

By Wednesday night, we'll have to start talking about winter weather again. Models are indicating a mix of rain and snow. This should hold off until after the evening commute, though.

Thursday morning's commute:

We are forecasting snow showers for Thursday. You may need to give yourself a little extra time on Thursday morning. While some snow may hang around into the afternoon, it shouldn't be as widespread by the time you head home Thursday evening.

Stay tuned as we continue to fine tune the forecast for the work week ahead.

