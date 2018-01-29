Driver mixes up gas and brake pedals, ends up inside bar

A driver was not injured after mixing up the gas and brake pedals and slamming through the front of a bar.

It happened at Billy's Old Front Bar on Lakeshore Sunday afternoon.

Eastlake police say the driver was backing into a parking space when he got confused and hit the gas instead of the brake.

The vehicle backed through the front wall and an interior wall of the building.

Firefighters had to cut the driver out of the vehicle.

Nobody inside the bar was injured.

