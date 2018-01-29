Cleveland police say alleged scrapper electrocuted on city's East Side

An alleged scrapper was electrocuted Sunday morning on the city's East Side.

A passer-by waved down a Cleveland EMS captain and told him the victim was in the vacant building at 2295 E. 55th Street -- the old Goodwill building.

When EMS went into the building, they found the victim in a room marked High Voltage on the door.

There was about two inches of water on the floor and water was spraying from a pipe in the connecting room.

Before EMS could remove the man's body, The Illuminating Company had to shut off the power.

The victim's name is not yet being released.

