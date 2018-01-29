Chardon IT Director accused of embezzling over $1.5M from Geauga County

Geauga County Prosecutor Jim Flaiz will be holding a news conference on Monday afternoon to discuss developments in the case against former Geauga County IT Director Stephen Decatur.

Decatur is accused of embezzling over $1.5 million from the county.

The news conference is scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.