Chardon IT Director accused of embezzling over $1.5M from Geauga

Chardon IT Director accused of embezzling over $1.5M from Geauga County

Posted by Tiffany Patterson, Digital Content Producer
CHARDON, OH (WOIO) -

Geauga County Prosecutor Jim Flaiz will be holding a news conference on Monday afternoon to discuss developments in the case against former Geauga County IT Director Stephen Decatur.

Decatur is accused of embezzling over $1.5 million from the county

The news conference is scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m.

