Harlan Sands named Cleveland State's 7th president

Cleveland State University has named Harlan M. Sands its new president.

Sands, a Navy vet who served during Operation Desert Storm, is the vice dean and CFO of The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.

He is the university's seventh president and will begin his tenure on July 1.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.