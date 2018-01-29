Accused bank robbery suspect turns himself into Akron police - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Accused bank robbery suspect turns himself into Akron police

Posted by Julia Tullos, Assignment Desk Manager
Connect
Bank robbery suspect Deandre Garrett. (Source: FBI) Bank robbery suspect Deandre Garrett. (Source: FBI)
AKRON, OH (WOIO) -

The 26-year-old man accused of robbing a bank on Friday, has turned himself in to police.

Akron police say Deandre Garrett, of Akron, turned himself in around 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

Police and FBI agents say Garrett robbed the PNC Bank at 889 West Market Street around 3 p.m. Friday.

According to tellers, Garrett entered the bank and handed over a note. No weapon was scene.

Garrett is now charged with aggravated robbery.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly