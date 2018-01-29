Big Fun in Cleveland Heights closing after 27 years

Big Fun on Coventry Road in Cleveland Heights is closing after 27 years in business.

The business at 1782 Coventry Road announced the decision on Facebook.

A final 50 percent off sale begins Feb. 2. Products that have been sitting in the Big Fun basement will also be brought up to be sold.

Big Fun said it will extend its 50 percent off sale for the Vintage Apparel - Made in Cleveland products in the store.

The sale ends Feb. 11.

"Coventry will forever be a piece of my genetic makeup. I am grateful for the community and support you have all given to me and my family," said owner Steve Presser. "I used to joke that they would have to carry me out of Big Fun horizontally. I’m here to say that I much prefer the alternative. After countless hours of discussion with family and friends, I’ve decided to close Big Fun. We are going out with a bang."

Big Fun once operated a store on Clifton Boulevard in Lakewood for six years. That location closed in 2015.

