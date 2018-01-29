Cleveland Indians removing Chief Wahoo logo from uniforms in 2019

The Chief Wahoo logo is being removed from the Cleveland Indians' uniform next year. (Source: WOIO)

After years of debate, the Cleveland Indians announced Monday that the team's mascot, Chief Wahoo, will no longer be on the team's uniforms starting in the 2019 season.

Indians fans have been split over the years about whether the logo is racially-insensitive and should be removed with many groups saying the Indians should find another logo to represent the team.

The Indians released the following press release:

Commissioner Robert D. Manfred, Jr. announced today that the Cleveland Indians will remove the "Chief Wahoo" logo from their uniforms, effective with the 2019 season. The announcement comes following thoughtful and productive discussions between Major League Baseball and the Indians.

"Major League Baseball is committed to building a culture of diversity and inclusion throughout the game," said Commissioner Manfred. "Over the past year, we encouraged dialogue with the Indians organization about the Club's use of the Chief Wahoo logo. During our constructive conversations, Paul Dolan made clear that there are fans who have a longstanding attachment to the logo and its place in the history of the team. Nonetheless, the club ultimately agreed with my position that the logo is no longer appropriate for on-field use in Major League Baseball, and I appreciate Mr. Dolan's acknowledgement that removing it from the on-field uniform by the start of the 2019 season is the right course."

"We have consistently maintained that we are cognizant and sensitive to both sides of the discussion," said Cleveland Indians owner Paul Dolan. "While we recognize many of our fans have a longstanding attachment to Chief Wahoo, I'm ultimately in agreement with Commissioner Manfred's desire to remove the logo from our uniforms in 2019."

We’ve announced changes to our uniform for 2019. https://t.co/oVvWkSXjsZ pic.twitter.com/E7pGY59v9o — Cleveland Indians (@Indians) January 29, 2018

Over the last few years, the club has been transitioning away from the logo. The team had begun using a block "C" on some of their hats. Chief Wahoo signs have also been removed from both in and around Progressive Field.

Walter Goldbach created the iconic and controversial Chief Wahoo for the Indians as a teenager in 1946.

He died last month at the age of 88.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.