Little boy found running down Willowick street; parents found

Willowick police have found the parents of a little boy who was believed to be lost.

The child was found running down Glenhurst Monday afternoon around 1:30 p.m.

He was unable to provide police with any information as to where he lives.

The boy was reunited with family members in less than an hour.

Police have not released any other details.

