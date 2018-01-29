Little boy found running down Willowick street; search for parents underway

Willowick police needs the public's help.

This little boy was found running down Glenhurst Monday afternoon around 1:30 p.m.

He is unable to provide police with any information as to where he lives.

If you recognize this little boy and know who he is please call the department immediately at 440-585-1234.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.