Little boy found running down Willowick street; search for parents underway

Posted by Tiffany Patterson, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Willowick police) (Source: Willowick police)
WILLOWICK, OH (WOIO) -

Willowick police needs the public's help.

This little boy was found running down Glenhurst Monday afternoon around 1:30 p.m.

He is unable to provide police with any information as to where he lives.

If you recognize this little boy and know who he is please call the department immediately at 440-585-1234

