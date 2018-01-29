Should this Cleveland Indians logo replace Chief Wahoo?

As most of the city has heard by now, the Cleveland Indians will drop the Chief Wahoo logo from their uniforms next year.

The move came after protracted discussions between team owner Paul Dolan and baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred.

The cartoonish, big-toothed logo -- which first appeared in 1947 -- will come off the team's jersey sleeves and caps starting with the 2019 season.

Question is: what will replace the longstanding logo?

Lakewood's GV Art + Design said after the announcement was made, customers on social media were calling for the Black C and feather logo by GV Art to replace the chief.

What do you think?

With the Chief Wahoo news it's awesome to hear the amount of people wanting to see our C Feather design as the new logo. We understand both sides but if the Chief is going away for good we still need to acknowledge our teams heritage with more than the block C. RT if you agree! pic.twitter.com/PIoP4LyNzL — GV Art + Apparel (@GVartwork) January 29, 2018

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.