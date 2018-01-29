Cleveland Heights speakeasy somehow found a way to make Girl Sco - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Cleveland Heights speakeasy somehow found a way to make Girl Scout cookies even better

Posted by John Deike, Digital Content Producer
(Source: AP Images) (Source: AP Images)
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH (WOIO) -

Cleveland Heights' Quintana's Speakeasy just might be on to something.

The barber shop and "dream spa" that doubles as a purveyor of drinks will host a whiskey and girl scout pairing later this winter.

Pairings consist of:

  • Basil Hayden and Thin Mints Girl Scout cookies
  • OYO Rye and Samoas/Carmel Delights Girl Scout cookies
  • Highwest Campfire and S'mores Girl Scout cookies
  • Woodford Reserve and Toffee Tastic Girl Scout cookies

The cocktail and cookie party will run from 7 to 9 p.m. on March 7.

