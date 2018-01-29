Baldwin Wallace class going the distance, from Berea to the Super Bowl

Students at a local college are getting ready for a trip to the Super Bowl.

It's all part of a course that aims to prepare students for a successful career in Sports Management.

"This is Delivery of the Superbowl," said Baldwin Wallace University Professor, Charles Campisi. "You learn a little bit about the history of the Super Bowl, and a little bit about the things that take place in and around the Super Bowl."

Professor Campisi has been teaching the course for the past five years, and every year the school gets to take a different class to the grandest sports show of them all.

"It's a pretty good set up. We go out, we usually work the NFL experience during the week. On game day, we work on location and we work some of their VIP parties," said Campisi.

Though all of these students are excited about traveling to Minneapolis, Minnesota to watch the best two teams of the season go head-to-head, some students are more excited to see what they've learned all semester played out in the real world.

"Watching the Super Bowl as a kid you don't really know as much about it and so getting a lot of the details is very, very interesting," said Baldwin Wallace student, Matthew Roetter.

"My Favorite part of this class is just coming in and learning about all the previous Super Bowls and all the history behind everything," said Baldwin Wallace student, Alyssa Stroyne.

It certainly seems the trip is gearing up to be an experience like no other.

"When the student's are out there and we're working the various events, they're able to talk to the guests and engage," said Campisi.

The class will leave Cleveland on Tuesday to head to the big game.

They plan to return next Monday.

