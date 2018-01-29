Watch Live: Cleveland winter returns with snow, wind gusts and arctic air

Join Cleveland 19 Chief Meteorlogist Jason Nicholas at 10:35 p.m. for the latest weather updates. (Source: WOIO)

Weather snapshot:

Snow, wind, and much colder tonight

A little lake effect east tomorrow

Warmer Wednesday and windy

A system is tracking through this evening. Everybody will get some snow out of this one.

Most of us will see a good 2 to 4 inches of snowfall when all is said and done.

Much colder air will be felt and the wind will gust over 30 mph.

Drier air quickly builds in by Tuesday morning. This will turn off the heavier snow.

Some light lake effect snow will happen mainly east of Cleveland. Temperatures will hold steady so it will be a very cold day tomorrow.

This shot of arctic air will be short lived, however, as a surge of warmer air builds in fast by Wednesday. It will be a windy day as well.

The next front approaches later Wednesday.

Look for a wintry mix to develop late day and into Wednesday night.

