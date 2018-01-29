2 men shot on same street in Sheffield Township; deputies search for answers

Lorain County sheriff's deputies are investigating back-to-back shootings that occurred on the same street and sent two men to the hospital.

Deputies were called to the 4000 block of Elyria Avenue for a report of shots fired just after midnight on Monday.

While on their way to the scene, they were told a 27-year-old Akron man was taken to Mercy Regional Medical Center in Lorain, and was being treated for a gunshot wound.

The man first told police he was shot in the area of Elyria Avenue, but then told officers he was shot outside of an unknown bar in Lorain.

That man was later transported to MetroHealth hospital in Cleveland.

Crews on Elyria Avenue found blood and bullet casings near a residence.

They entered the home, and found a woman inside who was unharmed.

Then, deputies were told a 29-year-old Lorain man was being treated at the Cleveland Clinic in Avon with a gunshot wound.

He told deputies he was also shot on Elyria Avenue. That man was also taken to MetroHealth hospital.

The victims have not been identified.

Deputies are investigating, and could not say whether the shootings were connected.

Deputies have evidence of the shooting on Elyria Avenue, but Lorain police did not report any shootings within their city limits.

