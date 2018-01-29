Youngstown man braces for deportation Monday night: Reports

Youngstown businessman Amer "Al" Adi is set to be deported late tonight, according to reports from WKBN in Youngstown.

Adi's family told WKBN that he was flown to Chicago Monday night, and is set to leave for Jordan at 10:45 p.m.

Adi was arrested on Jan. 16 at an immigration status hearing.

He was in jail until tonight, when he was released to be deported.

While in jail, Adi was on a hunger strike, not eating until he felt justice was served.

Adi, who has called the U.S. home for 38 years, was scheduled to be deported to Jordan earlier this month.

He says his application for a second green card was denied in the 90s when officials claimed his first marriage was fraudulent.

Court documents show his first wife filed an affidavit in 2007 saying she signed the original statement claiming fraud under duress.

Congressman Tim Ryan, who has been fighting his deportation, describes him as a well-respected community leader and businessman in Youngstown.

If Adi is forced to leave, his wife and four adult daughters will remain in the U.S.

