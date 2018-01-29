Best wines for Valentine's: Join Cleveland 19 News at Heinen's for wine tasting Feb. 2

Wines that Rock is Feb. 2 at 5 p.m. (Source: Heinen's)

Box or bottle? Expensive or affordable? Winery or grocery store?

Cleveland 19 News is getting advice from an expert to help you next time you're shopping for a bottle of wine.

Friday, Feb. 2 crews will be at Heinen's of Downtown Cleveland for the store's 'Wines that Rock' tasting event, held on the second floor of the rotunda from 5 - 8 p.m.

Tickets are $15 per person. A limited amount of tickets are being sold for the event.

During the event, we'll be speaking with wine experts, including our special guest Holly Christensen, who will introduce us to wines that won't break the bank this Valentine's Day. Christensen hosts wine tastings at World Market in Fairlawn.

