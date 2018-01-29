15-year-old hospitalized after drive-by shooting on Cleveland's East Side

A 15-year-old was rushed to MetroHealth hospital Monday night after he suffered a gunshot to the arm in a drive-by shooting.

According to Cleveland police, the shooting occurred at 9913 Nelson Ave.

No suspects have been arrested.

The shooting occurred at 10:53 p.m.

The teen's condition is unknown at this time.

