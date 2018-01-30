Northeast Ohio weather: Lake effect snow slowly ends through the day

From Meteorologist Samantha Roberts:

Weather Set-Up:

High pressure will move into NE Ohio later today into tonight. A warm front will move north through our area tomorrow. A cold front will swing through on Thursday. Another cold front will move through this weekend, causing temperatures to plummet.

Short Term Forecast:

Good morning! We're waking up to areas of lake effect snow today. Early this morning some of this is quite heavy and impressive. Be extremely careful in your morning travels. If you run into the lake effect, visibility will drop. Blowing snow is possible. Many roads are snow coated, so plow trucks are out. Give them plenty of room to work.

The snow should gradually shift east into the Snow Belt as the day goes on. The evening commute will be much easier today.

Otherwise, expect a cold and windy day.

9:00 AM: 20°, Noon: 21°, 5:00 PM: 21°

We'll fall into the teens quickly tonight, before rising into the low 20s by sunrise tomorrow. No snow is expected this evening.

Brief Warm Up Tomorrow:

Remember that warm front I mentioned in the weather set-up? That's going to push our high temperatures into the mid 40s tomorrow! Talk about a major temperature swing.

Most of the daylight hours on Wednesday should be dry.

End Of The Work Week Snow:

Our next cold front will move in on Thursday, bringing with it our next chance for precipitation. Models indicate that we'll begin things with a wintry mix of rain and snow on Wednesday evening and we'll change over to all snow on Thursday.

Some light lake effect snow is possible Thursday night into Friday.

Weekend Outlook:

We need to keep a close eye on this weekend's forecast. We could be looking at several inches of snow Saturday night into Sunday.

Saturday: Cloudy and windy with snow showers at night. High: 34°

Sunday: Cloudy and windy with snow showers before noon. High: 20°