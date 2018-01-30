COPY-Northeast Ohio weather: Wind driven snow tonight and much colder

From Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak:

A system is tracking through this evening. Everybody will get some snow out of this one. Most of us will see a good 2 to 4 inch snowfall when all is said and done. Much colder air will be felt and the wind will gust over 30 mph. Drier air quickly builds in by morning. This will turn off the heavier snow. Some light lake effect snow will happen mainly east of Cleveland. Temperatures will hold steady so it will be a very cold day tomorrow. This shot of arctic air will be short lived, however, as a surge of warmer air builds in fast by Wednesday. It will be a windy day as well. The next front approaches later Wednesday. Look for a wintry mix to develop late day and into Wednesday night.