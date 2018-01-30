Cleveland firefighters continue search for 2 children, 2 adults unaccounted for in house fire

Cleveland firefighters responded to an east side house that became engulfed in flames early Tuesday morning.

According to the Cleveland Fire Department, a 45-year-old woman was transported from the scene to the Cleveland Clinic in stable condition. Crews are still searching in the burned structure for two adults and two children that are still unaccounted for. The four individuals were believed to be at home when the fire started.

Update in B6 East Side. Exposure house is under control. Reports of two adults and two children missing. Companies still working... pic.twitter.com/zR4Fvfne09 — ClevelandFire (@ClevelandFire) January 30, 2018

The fire started before 2 a.m. Tuesday in the Collinwood neighborhood in the 1600 block of Hillview Road.

The frigid temperatures and winter weather, as well as the home's condition posed a challenge for the firefighters responsible for searching for the possible victims trapped in the house.

UPDATE from 6th Battalion on East Side: Partial roof collapse. Walls and floors compromised and basement flooded. Structure very dangerous. pic.twitter.com/UUV5RUWyrq — ClevelandFire (@ClevelandFire) January 30, 2018

Update Fire in B6 East Side. Companies still working. Chief of Division on scene being updated by Battalion Chief and Assistant Chief. pic.twitter.com/QRTTQfTy6q — ClevelandFire (@ClevelandFire) January 30, 2018

