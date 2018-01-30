Cleveland firefighters continue search for 2 children, 2 adults - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Cleveland firefighters continue search for 2 children, 2 adults unaccounted for in house fire

Posted by Chris Anderson, Digital Content Producer
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

Cleveland firefighters responded to an east side house that became engulfed in flames early Tuesday morning.

According to the Cleveland Fire Department, a 45-year-old woman was transported from the scene to the Cleveland Clinic in stable condition. Crews are still searching in the burned structure for two adults and two children that are still unaccounted for. The four individuals were believed to be at home when the fire started.

The fire started before 2 a.m. Tuesday in the Collinwood neighborhood in the 1600 block of Hillview Road.

The frigid temperatures and winter weather, as well as the home's condition posed a challenge for the firefighters responsible for searching for the possible victims trapped in the house.

