Father, nephew and 2 children remain unaccounted for in Cleveland house fire

Cleveland firefighters responded to an east side house that became engulfed in wind-driven flames early Tuesday morning.

According to the public information officer Mike Norman with the Cleveland Fire Department, a 46-year-old woman jumped from the home to safety during the fire. She was rushed to the Cleveland Clinic, and later taken to MetroHealth Hospital via helicopter.

Crews are still searching the burned structure for two adults and two children who are still unaccounted for.

Norman says the family's 46-year-old father, his 44-year-old nephew, the 8-year-old daughter, and the 4-year-old son are still missing. The four individuals were believed to be at home when the fire started.

Update in B6 East Side. Exposure house is under control. Reports of two adults and two children missing. Companies still working... pic.twitter.com/zR4Fvfne09 — ClevelandFire (@ClevelandFire) January 30, 2018

The fire started before 2 a.m. Tuesday in the Collinwood neighborhood in the 1600 block of Hillview Road.

The frigid temperatures and winter weather, as well as the home's condition posed a challenge for the firefighters responsible for searching for the possible victims trapped in the house.

UPDATE from 6th Battalion on East Side: Partial roof collapse. Walls and floors compromised and basement flooded. Structure very dangerous. pic.twitter.com/UUV5RUWyrq — ClevelandFire (@ClevelandFire) January 30, 2018

Update Fire in B6 East Side. Companies still working. Chief of Division on scene being updated by Battalion Chief and Assistant Chief. pic.twitter.com/QRTTQfTy6q — ClevelandFire (@ClevelandFire) January 30, 2018

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Arson investigators and the state fire marshal have been called to the scene.

