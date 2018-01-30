UPDATE: All 4 missing bodies located in burned out Cleveland house

Cleveland firefighters have located all four bodies missing since early Tuesday morning following a house fire.

The bodies were inside a Hillview Road home that became engulfed in wind-driven flames.

Officials with Cleveland fire say a 46-year-old woman jumped from the home to safety during the fire. She was rushed to the Cleveland Clinic, and later taken to MetroHealth Hospital via helicopter.

Cleveland Fire PIO Mike Norman said the family's 46-year-old father, his 44-year-old nephew, the 8-year-old granddaughter, and the 3-year-old son never made it out of the home.

"The house is severely compromised, there's a partial roof collapse, the basements flooded. There's about 9 feet of water in the basement so it's really difficult for anybody to enter. It's just not safe for any of our guys to go in."

The fire started before 2 a.m. Tuesday in the Collinwood neighborhood in the 1600 block of Hillview Road.

The frigid temperatures and winter weather, as well as the home's condition posed a challenge for the firefighters responsible for searching for the possible victims trapped in the house.

UPDATE from 6th Battalion on East Side: Partial roof collapse. Walls and floors compromised and basement flooded. Structure very dangerous. pic.twitter.com/UUV5RUWyrq — ClevelandFire (@ClevelandFire) January 30, 2018

Update Fire in B6 East Side. Companies still working. Chief of Division on scene being updated by Battalion Chief and Assistant Chief. pic.twitter.com/QRTTQfTy6q — ClevelandFire (@ClevelandFire) January 30, 2018

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Arson investigators and the state fire marshal have been called to the scene.

The home had smoke detectors, but authorities speculated they may not have been working as the family was not alerted to the fire by the detectors.

Cleveland Councilman Anthony Hairston, Ward 10, offered the following statement in the wake of the fatal fire:

"I am deeply saddened by the tragedy that occurred early this morning and I share in the sorrow many are feeling. Thoughts and prayers are not nearly enough for the family members that perished in the fire this morning on Hillview Ave., nor will they heal the injuries of the mother who jumped from the burning house and is hospitalized.

Still, I ask my Ward 10 residents to keep the victims and their family in your prayers. And please reach out to the next door neighbor, whose house was badly damaged, but who, thankfully, made it out safely, after fierce winds drove flames onto his house. The Ohio Fire Marshall and Cleveland fire officials are investigating the fatal blaze."

