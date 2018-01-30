Overnight snow, slippery road conditions trigger Northeast Ohio school closures

Overnight snow accumulation and lingering lake effect flakes have prompted several school closures in Northeast Ohio on Tuesday.

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST SCHOOL CLOSINGS

Several inches of snow fell overnight, and lake effect is supposed to hang around through the morning.

Northeast Ohio weather: Lake effect snow slowly ends through the day

The wind chill factors also dropped temperatures into the single digits Tuesday morning.

Brr! Wind chills are down in the single digits this morning! #ohwx @cleveland19news pic.twitter.com/ZINp5OiW7I — Samantha Roberts ? (@SamRobertsWX) January 30, 2018

Weather snapshot:

Lake effect snow lingers

Warmer Wednesday and windy

More snow likely at end of the week

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.