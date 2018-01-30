How much sleep do you get? Study shows it's not enough

A national panel of sleep experts released recommendations on how much sleep you should be getting each night.

A previous guideline recommended 7 to 8 hours of sleep, but the National Sleep Foundation study suggests 9 hours of shuteye for most adults.

Poor sleep habits can impact our moods and decision making abilities, but Cleveland Clinic doctors say there are more serious consequences.

"There have been long-term studies that show it can impact the heart, metabolic effects, cancer, prone to developing infections," says Dr. Jessica Vensel Rundo, a neurologist at the Cleveland Clinic.

While naps aren't recommended, she says schedule them in with your sleep routine to ensure you are getting 8 to 9 hours of sleep in a 24-hour period.

