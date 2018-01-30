Lakewood police investigate suspicious death of 70-year-old man

Lakewood police are investigating the suspicious death of a man who was found dead in his home on Jan. 29.

According to the Lakewood Police Department, 70-year-old Daniel Donlan was found unresponsive in a home in the 1600 block of Robinwood Avenue just before 11 a.m. Monday.

Officers responded to the home after receiving complaints that Donlan has not been seen in several days.

Police entered the home and found Donlan. He was declared deceased and his body was taken to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner

The coroner is attempting to determine the cause of death for Donlan.

Stay with Cleveland 19 News for updates to this developing story.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.