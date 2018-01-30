Copley officer involved in crash on I-77

A Copley police officer was involved in a crash on I-77 northbound near State Route 21 Tuesday morning.

Troopers say the officer's cruiser was struck by a semi around 9:54 a.m.

According to the OSHP Canton Post, the Copley officer was in the process of stepping out of his patrol car to check on another crash when the accident happened.

The officer was transported to a local hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Trooper say the semi driver left the scene and continued north on I-77.

The semi driver was stopped by Richfield police about 10 miles from the accident.

No word on any charges.

