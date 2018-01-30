Youngstown family of man deported back to Jordan to attend immigration rally

Family members of Amer "Al" Adi are planning to attend an immigration rally in Cleveland Tuesday.

Adi, a Youngstown businessman, was deported late Monday night and is currently in native Jordan.

Youngstown man Amer Adi's arrival in Jordan after deportation.@cleveland19news pic.twitter.com/G4c5jdu5fa — Lydia Esparra (@LydiaEsparra19) January 30, 2018

They are expected to call Adi during the rally and talk to him.

After living in the U.S. for 39 years, Adi was arrested and jailed on Jan. 16 at an immigration status hearing.

While in jail, he was on a hunger strike, not eating until he felt justice was served.

Adi's application for a second green card was denied in the 90s when officials claimed his first marriage was fraudulent.

Court documents show his first wife filed an affidavit in 2007 saying she signed the original statement claiming fraud under duress.

Congressman Tim Ryan, who has been fighting his deportation, describes him as a well-respected community leader and businessman in Youngstown.

Adi is the owner of the Downtown Circle Convenience Store and Deli in Youngstown.

His second wife and four adult daughters remain in the U.S.

