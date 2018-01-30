Report: Former Cleveland Clinic doctor under investigation by state medical board following sexual assault allegations

Ryan Williams worked at Cleveland Clinic at the time of the sexual assault allegations. (Source: Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center)

According to a report from USA Today, a former Cleveland Clinic doctor is being investigated by the Ohio Board of Medicine, following allegations of rape by two patients.

Dr. Ryan Williams, who is a colorectal specialist, was never charged with a crime, although both women filed reports detailing their claims.

The alleged rapes happened in 2008 and 2009.

Williams left Cleveland Clinic for the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in 2017, which placed him on leave after USA Today alerted them to the allegations against Williams.

Cleveland 19 News contacted the State Medical Board of Ohio, which could not confirm or deny an investigation into Williams, but released this statement.

"The State Medical Board of Ohio takes claims of sexual impropriety by licensees very seriously. The medical board has had a specific set of rules dealing specifically with the issue of sexual misconduct and these rules have been in place since 2006. In addition, the board refers matters to law enforcement and works with the law enforcement agency if possible. Having sufficient evidence to move forward to a formal action is always difficult in these matters. In addition, the confidentiality laws that protect the identity of the individuals involved prevent the Board from sharing details regarding investigations that did not lead to a formal action.

Cleveland Clinic released this statement shortly after the USA Today article was published on Jan. 5.

"Cleveland Clinic is strongly committed to protecting the rights and safety of our patients, visitors and caregivers from any type of inappropriate behavior. We have processes for employees and patients to report any concerns, which are then thoroughly investigated. In these cases, we immediately reported the accusations to the appropriate law enforcement agencies and cooperated fully with the investigations."

According to USA Today, Cleveland Clinic chose not to renew Williams' contract when it expired in 2017, but told reporters it was not a result of the allegations against Williams.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

