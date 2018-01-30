Stark County high school senior killed in car crash

The teen killed in a car crash Tuesday morning was a senior at Lake High School.

School officials say Macie Behringer died in a two car crash at Market Avenue North, just south of Lake O' Pine Street, around 8 a.m.

According to police, the 16-year-old was riding alone when she lost control of her car, slid into the other lane and was t-boned by a second vehicle.

Behringer was not wearing a seat belt.

The other driver was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Because of this tragedy, all scheduled Lake High School athletic events have been canceled for this evening.

Lake Middle School athletic events will go on as scheduled.

School officials say counselors will be available for the rest of the day.

Officials are also encouraging students to talk to someone during this difficult time.

