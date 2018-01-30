Akron firefighter admits to stealing $500K from union

A former Akron firefighter admitted in court to stealing nearly half-a-million dollars from the Department's Union over six years.

Joseph Ruhlin, 41, of Leeman Drive, pleaded guilty to stealing while he served as union treasurer.

Ruhlin was the Akron Fire Department's Union Local 330 treasurer from January of 2011 to March of 2017.

After being caught, Ruhlin fled to Charlotte, North Carolina where he was eventually arrested.

A restitution hearing is scheduled for March 13 and he'll be sentenced after that.

Ruhlin plead guilty to theft in office and tampering with records.

