This kid's face is why you should go to the Cleveland Metroparks to hand feed a chickadee (video)

BRECKSVILLE, Ohio -- You've likely expressed interest in going to a Cleveland Metroparks Facebook event called "Handfeed a Chickadee" over the past few months.

The kid featured in the video above is the only nudge you need to attend one of the events.

The events are normally scheduled on Saturdays and Sundays, but check the Metroparks' Facebook page for details.

Usually the hours on Saturday and Sunday to feed a chickadee is from 10 a.m. to noon at the Brecksville Nature Center, 9000 Chippewa Creek Dr.

The Metroparks provides the black oil sunflower seeds and instructions to help attract the birds to the palm of your hand.

Cleveland Metroparks is home to 18 park reservations, eight lakefront parks, 300 miles of all-purpose, hiking, biking, and bridle trails, eight golf courses, five nature centers and the nationally acclaimed Cleveland Metroparks Zoo.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.